Next Article
Delhi reported 2,450 murder cases between 2020-2024: Parliament data
Between 2020 and 2024, Delhi reported 2,450 murder cases, according to data shared in Parliament this week.
The numbers came up after MP Ramji Lal Suman asked about murder trends in the city—prompting Minister Nityanand Rai to break down the figures.
Year-wise breakdown of murder cases
The highest number of murders was in 2022 with 509 cases. That number dipped just a bit to 506 in 2023 and then to 504 this year.
Even during the pandemic years, Delhi saw significant numbers—472 murders in 2020 and 459 in 2021—showing that while there are small changes each year, overall levels have stayed fairly steady.