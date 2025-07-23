Kanwar Yatra: Shahdara hits 87.5dB noise pollution record this year
Shahdara in East Delhi reached a new high for noise pollution during this year's Kanwar Yatra, peaking at 87.5 decibels on Tuesday.
The area became a major route for pilgrims from Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, with trucks and vehicles blasting loud music from morning to night.
Residents felt like they were inside a DJ club
Residents—including kids and the elderly—struggled with nonstop noise, losing sleep as walls literally vibrated.
One Seelampur shopkeeper said it felt like living inside a "DJ club," even with windows shut.
Local businesses also lost customers because of the overwhelming sound and crowds.
Delhi Police received over 350 complaints
Delhi Police got over 350 complaints about noise and traffic during the peak days.
Officers asked pilgrims to turn down their music and sometimes cut boombox cables, but many noisy vehicles still made it through despite coordination efforts with neighboring states—making enforcement tricky in all that chaos.