Kanwar Yatra: Shahdara hits 87.5dB noise pollution record this year

Residents—including kids and the elderly—struggled with nonstop noise, losing sleep as walls literally vibrated. One Seelampur shopkeeper said it felt like living inside a "DJ club," even with windows shut. Local businesses also lost customers because of the overwhelming sound and crowds.

Delhi Police got over 350 complaints about noise and traffic during the peak days.

Officers asked pilgrims to turn down their music and sometimes cut boombox cables, but many noisy vehicles still made it through despite coordination efforts with neighboring states—making enforcement tricky in all that chaos.