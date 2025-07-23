Japan to supply shiny new Shinkansen trains for Indian railways

More than 308km of girder launching is done

So far, more than 308km of girder launching is done, and work has kicked off on a massive undersea tunnel at Thane Creek using cutting-edge construction methods.

The whole project costs about ₹1.08 lakh crore—Japan is funding most of it (81%) through JICA—and shiny new Shinkansen trains will be supplied straight from Japan.

If all goes as planned, the Gujarat stretch should be ready by December 2027 and the full route by December 2029.