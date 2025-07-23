Japan to supply shiny new Shinkansen trains for Indian railways
India is racing ahead with its first bullet train, set to connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad over 508km.
Using Japanese Shinkansen tech, this project aims to bring super-fast travel to Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
More than 308km of girder launching is done
So far, more than 308km of girder launching is done, and work has kicked off on a massive undersea tunnel at Thane Creek using cutting-edge construction methods.
The whole project costs about ₹1.08 lakh crore—Japan is funding most of it (81%) through JICA—and shiny new Shinkansen trains will be supplied straight from Japan.
If all goes as planned, the Gujarat stretch should be ready by December 2027 and the full route by December 2029.
It's a big leap for India's travel game
This isn't just another train—it's a big leap for India's travel game, showing off international teamwork and bringing futuristic tech right to our tracks.
If you're into speedy commutes or just want to see how global partnerships shape up in real life, this one's worth keeping an eye on.