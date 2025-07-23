Next Article
Fake bomb threat to schools in Shimla, Agra: Details here
On Wednesday, three private schools in Shimla—Edward School, Sacred Heart School, and Saraswati Paradise School—got bomb threat emails that claimed explosives were hidden on campus.
Students and parents were understandably shaken, leading to quick evacuations.
Thankfully, police and bomb squads checked everything thoroughly and found nothing dangerous—it was all a hoax.
Case filed against unknown senders
Police have filed a case against unknown senders and are working with cyber experts to track down who's behind the emails.
They're also teaming up with other states after two Agra schools got similar threats the same day.
Authorities are asking everyone to stay alert but not spread rumors while they work to find those responsible for these unsettling hoaxes.