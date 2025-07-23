Kanwar Yatra: South Delhi roads turn into party zones
During the recent Kanwar Yatra, parts of South Delhi—like Saket, Malviya Nagar, and Chhatarpur—were caught up in noisy celebrations.
Devotees on bikes and tractors with booming DJ setups turned roads into party zones, leading to blocked intersections and piles of trash.
Residents say reckless riding and loud music made daily life tough. As Ashish Gupta from Khirki Extension put it, "Crowds danced to loud music that blocked roads."
Over 200 complaints about noise and traffic poured in, but police mostly stuck to e-challans instead of stepping in directly.
Key routes closed, more than 200 complaints filed
More than 25 rest camps in places like Sangam Vihar blasted music way past legal limits—and despite all the complaints, no action was taken.
To handle the crowds, key routes like GT Road and Vivek Vihar Underpass were closed from July 21-23, causing even more traffic headaches.
Things are expected to get back to normal after Shivratri on July 23—but for now, residents are left balancing patience with frustration as city life takes a back seat to religious festivities.