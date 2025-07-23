Next Article
Maharashtra allows immersion of large POP idols in sea
Maharashtra just told the Bombay High Court that large Ganesh idols can still be immersed in the sea, keeping a 100-year-old Mumbai tradition alive.
This move follows advice from a science commission led by Dr. Anil Kakodkar and also lifts the blanket ban on Plaster of Paris (POP) idols.
Government will enforce strict pollution controls
This decision is a big deal for both tradition and jobs—it protects thousands of idol makers who rely on these celebrations, while also tackling pollution concerns.
From now on, smaller idols have to be immersed in artificial ponds to help reduce environmental damage during Ganeshotsav.
The government says it'll enforce strict pollution controls and cleanup drives so festivities stay joyful and sustainable for everyone.