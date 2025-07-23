Justice Yashwant Varma's impeachment: Committee likely to probe 'burnt cash' India Jul 23, 2025

The government is thinking about launching a formal investigation into Justice Yashwant Varma, after claims surfaced about burnt cash found at his home following a fire on March 14.

Over 100 MPs have already signed a petition calling for his impeachment, and there's talk of forming a special committee—possibly with top judges—to look into the matter.