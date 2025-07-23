Next Article
Justice Yashwant Varma's impeachment: Committee likely to probe 'burnt cash'
The government is thinking about launching a formal investigation into Justice Yashwant Varma, after claims surfaced about burnt cash found at his home following a fire on March 14.
Over 100 MPs have already signed a petition calling for his impeachment, and there's talk of forming a special committee—possibly with top judges—to look into the matter.
Rijiju says impeachment needs support from multiple parties
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says moving forward with impeachment will need support from multiple parties and official approval in Parliament.
Justice Varma has strongly denied all accusations, calling them "totally preposterous," but 145 Lok Sabha members have backed his removal so far.
He's also been reassigned to the Allahabad High Court while things play out.