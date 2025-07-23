Clash breaks out during drug raid in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Police fired in self-defense, say authorities

Police say they fired in self-defense during the chaos, injuring two villagers in the legs.

Two officers, including the team leader ASI Sarabjit Singh, were also hurt by blunt and sharp objects.

Everyone injured was taken to Dasuya Civil Hospital for treatment.

Police have filed an FIR covering assault on public servants and unlawful assembly.

An investigation is underway into what exactly happened—authorities are looking at actions from both sides as medical care continues for those involved.