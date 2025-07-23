Next Article
Language issue leads to hockey stick attack in Navi Mumbai
In Navi Mumbai, a 20-year-old student was seriously injured after four young men attacked him near a Vashi college on July 22.
The fight started when the student asked one of them, Faizan Naik, to speak in Marathi, which led to an argument and then a violent assault with a hockey stick.
Police have registered a case
Police have registered a case for causing grievous hurt by dangerous means and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
They've already recorded the victim's statement and completed his medical exam.
Officers say arrests will happen soon, promising quick action to ensure justice in this language-related attack.