Aide of suspended Odisha NSUI president arrested for sexual assault
Ayushman Sahu, an aide to suspended NSUI Odisha president Udit Pradhan, has been arrested after a 19-year-old student accused both men of drugging and assaulting her at a hotel in Mancheswar back in March.
Pradhan was already in custody since Sunday, following the victim's complaint.
Allegations of drugging and assault
The incident reportedly took place on March 18 at a Mancheswar hotel, where Sahu brought the victim and her friend before Pradhan joined them.
The two allegedly spiked her drink before the assault.
Both men are now in 14-day judicial custody as police continue their investigation.
After these allegations surfaced, NSUI suspended Pradhan on July 21.