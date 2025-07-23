Bike taxi ride ends in crash, passenger pays up
A Delhi woman's Instagram video is making waves after her Rapido bike taxi ride ended in a crash—right in front of police who did nothing.
The driver refused to wear or provide a helmet, ignored traffic rules, and collided with another vehicle.
Priyanka, the passenger, had to pay and walk away while the injured driver got no help from officers nearby.
'Driver on wrong side...'
Priyanka's video (67K+ likes) highlights just how risky some bike taxi rides can be. She shared her concerns about the driver not having a helmet and riding on the wrong side.
Even after she asked for a helmet, he said he didn't have one.
The incident has people online calling out both weak safety enforcement and companies like Rapido for not doing enough.
Rapido responds to the incident
Rapido responded by saying they wouldn't act against the driver since Priyanka didn't want it but encouraged her to report future issues.
The whole episode has reignited calls for stricter rules—like mandatory helmets and better training—for India's booming bike taxi scene.