Insect in daal on Vande Bharat raises food safety concerns India Jul 23, 2025

On July 22, 2025, a passenger on the New Delhi Vande Bharat Express discovered a black insect in their daal.

A photo of the meal quickly spread on social media, putting Indian Railways's food safety back in the spotlight.

The Railways apologized and asked for the passenger's details to resolve things, but the incident has many questioning how safe train meals really are.