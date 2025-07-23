Cyclone Wipha's leftovers to bring heavy rains to South Bengal
Heads up, South Bengal—IMD says a cyclonic circulation is forming over the North Bay of Bengal, with a low-pressure area expected by July 24.
Thanks to leftovers from Cyclone Wipha, monsoon rains are about to get way heavier from July 24-28.
Monsoon's in full swing, says IMD
Expect light showers today, but things will ramp up fast: heavy rain, thunderstorms, and winds up to 50km/h are on the way.
This is already the sixth low-pressure system this month—so yeah, monsoon's in full swing.
Districts like South 24 Parganas and Jhargram will see the worst on July 24-25; Darjeeling and Kalimpong get their turn after that.
Fishermen warned; flood alerts issued
Flood warnings are in place and fishermen along the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal have been told to avoid the sea till July 27 due to rough conditions.
If you're in these areas or planning travel—best keep an eye on updates!