Cyclone Wipha's leftovers to bring heavy rains to South Bengal

Monsoon's in full swing, says IMD

Expect light showers today, but things will ramp up fast: heavy rain, thunderstorms, and winds up to 50km/h are on the way.

This is already the sixth low-pressure system this month—so yeah, monsoon's in full swing.

Districts like South 24 Parganas and Jhargram will see the worst on July 24-25; Darjeeling and Kalimpong get their turn after that.