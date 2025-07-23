Amarnath yatra sees lowest-ever daily number of pilgrims this year
On Wednesday, the smallest batch of Amarnath pilgrims so far—just 2,837 people—set out from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp.
Numbers have been dropping steadily since July 18, when nearly 8,000 left in a single day.
This year's yatra overall is seeing fewer participants compared to last year.
Over 1.3 lakh people have taken part in this season
Even with smaller daily groups, over 1.3 lakh people have taken part in the Amarnath Yatra this season, which wraps up on August 9.
Security is extra tight: a heavy security presence is on duty, drones and live CCTV watch every convoy, and solo travel isn't allowed—everyone moves together in RFID-tagged groups.
Medical teams are also stationed along the route to help anyone who needs it.
How traditions adapt and tech plays a role
The drop in numbers and all these precautions show just how much effort goes into making sure everyone stays safe during big events like this.
It's a reminder of how traditions adapt—and how tech and teamwork play a huge role behind the scenes.