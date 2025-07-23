Amarnath yatra sees lowest-ever daily number of pilgrims this year

Over 1.3 lakh people have taken part in this season

Even with smaller daily groups, over 1.3 lakh people have taken part in the Amarnath Yatra this season, which wraps up on August 9.

Security is extra tight: a heavy security presence is on duty, drones and live CCTV watch every convoy, and solo travel isn't allowed—everyone moves together in RFID-tagged groups.

Medical teams are also stationed along the route to help anyone who needs it.