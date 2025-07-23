Next Article
Lizard in mid-day meal for students in Karnataka; 24 hospitalized
Twenty-four students from a government school in Belagavi, Karnataka, landed in the hospital on Sunday after eating their mid-day meal.
They started feeling sick with vomiting and diarrhea soon after lunch, and some needed to be admitted for more serious care.
Thankfully, everyone is now safe and recovering.
Those responsible will be held accountable, say officials
Authorities say a lizard might have accidentally fallen into the food prepared by a local self-help group.
"All affected students are out of danger," confirmed education official Leelavathi Hiremath.
The health department and education officials are investigating what went wrong, with promises to hold those responsible accountable and make sure school meals stay safe in the future.