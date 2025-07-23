Amarnath Yatra: Smallest group leaves for shrine
The latest Amarnath Yatra group left Jammu on Wednesday with just 2,837 people—the smallest turnout since the pilgrimage began this year.
Even with numbers dipping, more than 3.3 lakh devotees have already made the trek to the high-altitude shrine in South Kashmir.
The yatra wraps up on August 9.
Fewer pilgrims joining in each day
Earlier groups were much bigger—nearly 8,000 pilgrims set out on July 18, and over 6,000 followed in the next batches.
Now, fewer are joining in each day.
This time, most were men and a handful of kids, all traveling together under tight government supervision.
Solo travel not allowed
To keep everyone safe on the tough mountain routes, solo travel isn't allowed—everyone moves in official convoys.
Security is serious: CRPF patrols and over 8,000 special commandos are all part of making sure every pilgrim gets through safely.