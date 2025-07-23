Minto Bridge didn't flood this monsoon; people are surprised
For the first time in ages, Delhi's infamous Minto Bridge didn't flood during the heavy rains on July 23.
This underpass, usually a hotspot for waterlogging and traffic chaos for decades, managed to stay open and dry—leaving commuters genuinely shocked.
Minto Bridge was always a headache
Minto Bridge has always been a headache because it collects rainwater from all around. Even after years of fixes, the area would still flood every monsoon.
So when it stayed clear recently, people took notice.
People are honestly surprised
Locals and officials were honestly surprised to see smooth traffic where they'd expect knee-deep water.
BJP leader Amit Malviya credited the improvement to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government, while social media was full of disbelief (and relief) at this rare win for Delhi's infrastructure.