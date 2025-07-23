Next Article
SC slams Telangana for sending bulldozers to clear forest land
The Supreme Court has strongly criticized the Telangana government for sending in 30 bulldozers to clear forest land in Kancha Gachibowli to make way for IT projects.
Chief Justice BR Gavai said this move goes against sustainable development, and the court has set a detailed hearing for August 13.
Project cleared without proper environmental checks
The court is especially worried about the impact on wildlife and wants the forest restored.
This all started after about 400 acres were cleared, leading to public protests and legal challenges.
The project itself was greenlit without proper environmental checks, and now both activists and courts are pushing back hard against further deforestation.