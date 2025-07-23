Global travel made easier: New visa rules for Indians

Asia-Pacific countries with new visa rules

Palau now offers Indians 30 days of visa-free entry, and travelers can visit through major Asian hubs.

The Philippines gives you 14 days free (extendable to 30 if you hold certain visas like US or Schengen).

But heads up—the US will add a $250 "visa integrity" fee from October, bumping total costs to around ₹41,000, plus all applicants will face social media screening.

These changes are all about making travel smoother—but also come with some new hoops to jump through.