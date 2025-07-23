Global travel made easier: New visa rules for Indians
Big news for Indian travelers in 2025—several countries have rolled out friendlier visa rules.
New Zealand now lets you work remotely for up to 90 days on a visitor visa.
Slovenia is launching a digital nomad visa this November so you can stay with family while working abroad, but it's a one-time deal with no renewals.
South Africa has sped up group visa processing to just three days, making those last-minute trips way less stressful.
Asia-Pacific countries with new visa rules
Palau now offers Indians 30 days of visa-free entry, and travelers can visit through major Asian hubs.
The Philippines gives you 14 days free (extendable to 30 if you hold certain visas like US or Schengen).
But heads up—the US will add a $250 "visa integrity" fee from October, bumping total costs to around ₹41,000, plus all applicants will face social media screening.
These changes are all about making travel smoother—but also come with some new hoops to jump through.