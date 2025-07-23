Atheist Krishna passes away after battling pneumonia
Radhakrishna Panga, better known online as Atheist Krishna, died in Hyderabad early Wednesday morning after complications from pneumonia.
He'd been in the hospital since early July for lung issues that needed surgery.
Just days before, he mentioned in a WhatsApp exchange, "It would be a miracle if I survive this."
His passing has left fans and fellow creators deeply saddened.
Krishna's creative prowess won hearts
Krishna made his mark as a digital creator with witty memes and impressive photo restorations, all while keeping things respectful and rooted in his secular beliefs.
He went viral nationwide when PM Modi shared a spoof video of him dancing before the 2024 elections.
Even Akshay Kumar praised his creativity, sharing that Modi genuinely enjoyed Krishna's memes—a sign of how far his influence reached beyond the internet.