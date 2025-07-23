Atheist Krishna passes away after battling pneumonia

Krishna's creative prowess won hearts

Krishna made his mark as a digital creator with witty memes and impressive photo restorations, all while keeping things respectful and rooted in his secular beliefs.

He went viral nationwide when PM Modi shared a spoof video of him dancing before the 2024 elections.

Even Akshay Kumar praised his creativity, sharing that Modi genuinely enjoyed Krishna's memes—a sign of how far his influence reached beyond the internet.