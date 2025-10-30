Delhi riots 'planned conspiracy' to change government: Umar Khalid, Imam
Delhi Police have told the Supreme Court that the February 2020 Delhi riots weren't random—they believe it was a "planned conspiracy" to try and change the government.
According to their 177-page affidavit, police allege that activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam played key roles in a conspiracy that used protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which investigators claim eventually evolved into a coordinated plan to incite violence.
The police are pushing back against both activists' requests for bail.
SC is currently hearing Khalid, Imam's bail pleas
Police describe Khalid and Imam as the "intellectual architects" behind what they call a bigger plan to challenge India's sovereignty, pointing to evidence of coordinated unrest not just in Delhi, but also in Uttar Pradesh and Assam.
They also accuse the two of dragging out court proceedings with unnecessary applications.
The Supreme Court is now looking into these claims as part of ongoing bail hearings.