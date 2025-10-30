Bank holidays in November 2025: Check dates and details
November 2025 is packed with bank holidays across India, thanks to a mix of regional festivals and the usual weekly breaks.
The Reserve Bank of India's calendar means your local branch might be closed on different days depending on where you live, so it's smart to check ahead if you need in-person services.
Regional festivals and national holiday
Karnataka and Uttarakhand banks will be closed on November 1 for Kannada Rajyotsava and Igas-Bagwal.
Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 5 shuts banks in many states, including Punjab, Maharashtra, Odisha, and several others.
In Meghalaya, expect closures on November 6 and 7 for the Nongkrem Dance and Wangala Festival—both big cultural celebrations.
Karnataka also gets another holiday on November 8 for Kanakadasa Jayanthi.
Weekly breaks and UPI payments
Banks won't open on any Sunday (November 2, 9, 16, 23, or 30), plus the second (November 8) and fourth (November 22) Saturdays are off as well.
Regular banking resumes on the other Saturdays.
Even when branches are closed, you can still use ATMs or make UPI payments without a hitch all month long.