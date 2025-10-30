Man posing as BARC scientist arrested for trying to sell secrets

Brother also caught using forged passports

Ahmed, who once worked in Gulf oil firms and was deported from Dubai in 2004 for allegedly trying to sell Indian secrets, used fake IDs bought from a Jharkhand forger to meet foreigners and ask for money.

Investigators doubt he ever accessed real high-security BARC areas.

His brother Adil was also caught recently using forged passports for international travel, while police are now checking if Ahmed had any links to foreign networks.