Next Article
Man posing as BARC scientist arrested for trying to sell secrets
India
A 60-year-old man named Akhtar Hussain Qutubuddin Ahmed was arrested in Mumbai for pretending to be a Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) scientist.
Police found fake BARC IDs, multiple forged passports and documents, plus 14 maps and suspected nuclear data at his home.
Brother also caught using forged passports
Ahmed, who once worked in Gulf oil firms and was deported from Dubai in 2004 for allegedly trying to sell Indian secrets, used fake IDs bought from a Jharkhand forger to meet foreigners and ask for money.
Investigators doubt he ever accessed real high-security BARC areas.
His brother Adil was also caught recently using forged passports for international travel, while police are now checking if Ahmed had any links to foreign networks.