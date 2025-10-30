Russian President Putin to visit India for summit with Modi

Russia-India ties

This visit comes as India faces US tariffs and pressure over Russia ties, so it's a key moment for Delhi's global balancing act.

The two countries are expected to kick off Free Trade Agreement talks between India and the Eurasian Economic Union, review major defense deals (think fighter jets and air defense systems), and explore new tech collaborations.

With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arriving ahead of time to set the agenda, this summit could shape how India manages its friendships—and its future—in a pretty complicated world.