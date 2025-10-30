Next Article
Russian President Putin to visit India for summit with Modi
India
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in India on December 5-6 for a summit with PM Modi to discuss topics ranging from trade and energy to defense, with both sides looking to boost their partnership.
Russia-India ties
This visit comes as India faces US tariffs and pressure over Russia ties, so it's a key moment for Delhi's global balancing act.
The two countries are expected to kick off Free Trade Agreement talks between India and the Eurasian Economic Union, review major defense deals (think fighter jets and air defense systems), and explore new tech collaborations.
With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arriving ahead of time to set the agenda, this summit could shape how India manages its friendships—and its future—in a pretty complicated world.