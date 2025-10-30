Bengaluru couple chases biker, kills him for brushing against car 

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru , a couple has been arrested for a road rage killing of a delivery boy. The victim, 24-year-old Darshan, was riding his motorcycle with friend Varun when they were involved in a minor accident with the couple's car on the night of October 25 in the Puttenahalli area. Per reports, the bike slightly brushed against the couple's car, causing minor damage to its mirror.

Escalation Kumar chased Darshan and rammed into his bike After the minor accident, Darshan apologized and sped away. However, the accused, Manoj Kumar, who is a martial arts trainer from Kerala, chased him in his car with his wife, Aarti Sharma. CCTV footage later revealed that Kumar deliberately rammed into Darshan's bike from behind after chasing the bike for 2 km. While Varun survived with serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Darshan died on the spot due to his injuries.

Arrest Kumar and Sharma fled the scene NDTV, citing police, reported that the couple missed the bike the first time. But they took a U-turn and then struck the men again. After the incident, Kumar and Sharma fled the scene but returned later wearing masks to collect broken parts of their car to destroy evidence. Initially, the J.P. Nagar Traffic Police registered a case of accidental death. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh Jagalasar said it was a "deliberate act of revenge" after examining CCTV footage.