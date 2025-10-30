Next Article
Cyclone Montha: IMD issues yellow alert in parts of Kerala
India
Heads up, Kerala!
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Malappuram with Cyclone Montha in the mix.
Expect light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and sticky weather—temps will sit between 24°C and 31°C.
Landslides, mudslides likely in hilly areas
This weather could mean tough commutes—think poor visibility, waterlogged roads, and possible power cuts from fallen trees. Hilly areas might see landslides or mudslides.
If you're out and about, watch for lightning; locals are being asked to follow traffic updates and secure farm structures such as vegetable pandals.
Other southern states like Tamil Nadu and parts of Karnataka are also in for some wet days thanks to the cyclone.