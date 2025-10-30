Cyclone Montha: IMD issues yellow alert in parts of Kerala

Landslides, mudslides likely in hilly areas

This weather could mean tough commutes—think poor visibility, waterlogged roads, and possible power cuts from fallen trees. Hilly areas might see landslides or mudslides.

If you're out and about, watch for lightning; locals are being asked to follow traffic updates and secure farm structures such as vegetable pandals.

Other southern states like Tamil Nadu and parts of Karnataka are also in for some wet days thanks to the cyclone.