Resident doctors caught drinking in car outside AIIMS
In the early hours of Tuesday, a group of resident doctors from AIIMS Bhopal were found drinking in their parked car just outside the hospital.
Police on patrol noticed beer bottles and questioned them, but things escalated when the doctors verbally abused the officers and tried to drive off.
The police quickly took away their keys to prevent any getaway.
The whole scene was captured on video and has since spread across social media.
One junior resident dismissed, others face disciplinary action
After being alerted by police, AIIMS Bhopal started an internal inquiry and called out the doctors' actions as unacceptable for their institution.
One junior resident has already been dismissed, while another faces disciplinary action.
Police are still working to identify everyone involved and considering further steps.