Resident doctors caught drinking in car outside AIIMS India Oct 30, 2025

In the early hours of Tuesday, a group of resident doctors from AIIMS Bhopal were found drinking in their parked car just outside the hospital.

Police on patrol noticed beer bottles and questioned them, but things escalated when the doctors verbally abused the officers and tried to drive off.

The police quickly took away their keys to prevent any getaway.

The whole scene was captured on video and has since spread across social media.