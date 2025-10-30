Pune man falls for ₹25 lakh 'pregnancy' job offer, loses ₹11 lakh

Victim sent over 100 payments before the scammers blocked him

The victim sent more than 100 payments via UPI and IMPS between September and October before the scammers blocked him.

He reported it to Baner police, who've registered an FIR and are now tracing phone numbers and bank accounts.

Turns out, this is part of a bigger trend—similar "pregnant job" scams have been popping up across India since late 2022.

Police in Bihar even busted a gang running a "Pregnant Job Service," exposing just how widespread these cybercrimes have become.