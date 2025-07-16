Next Article
Delhi schools receive bomb threats traced to Germany
Five Delhi schools got scary emails claiming bombs were hidden in students' backpacks, and the sender wanted media attention for some unnamed people.
Turns out, those emails came from a network in Germany, according to investigators.
No explosives found; sender masked location with VPN
Thankfully, police and bomb squads checked everything and found no explosives or suspicious items.
The emails were sent using Tuta Mail—a secure German email service—and likely masked with a VPN to hide the sender's real location.
This is just one of several recent hoaxes targeting Delhi schools, and authorities are still working to track down who's behind it.