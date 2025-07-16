12-Year exile ends for 29 tribal families in Gujarat

Preparations for the families' return

The return marks a big move away from the harsh 'Chadotaru' practice. Local police and leaders have been working together to make sure things go smoothly.

The district has cleared land for farming and started building new homes for the families.

There will be a welcoming ceremony with prayers and seed-sowing, plus support like educational kits and ration supplies from the state minister—signaling real efforts to help these families start fresh.