12-Year exile ends for 29 tribal families in Gujarat
After spending over a decade away because of an old custom called 'Chadotaru,' 29 Kodarvi tribal families—about 300 people—are finally returning to their village, Mota Pipodra in Gujarat, on July 17, 2025.
Their exile stemmed from a tradition that forced families out during conflicts, but now the community is ready to welcome them back.
Preparations for the families' return
The return marks a big move away from the harsh 'Chadotaru' practice. Local police and leaders have been working together to make sure things go smoothly.
The district has cleared land for farming and started building new homes for the families.
There will be a welcoming ceremony with prayers and seed-sowing, plus support like educational kits and ration supplies from the state minister—signaling real efforts to help these families start fresh.