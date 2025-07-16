Next Article
Retired official duped in share scam
A 66-year-old retired government worker from Thane lost ₹2.85 crore after falling for an investment scheme that promised big returns.
Scammers, pretending to be from a legit trading company, convinced him to transfer money into multiple accounts over two months—only for the profits to never show up.
Case under investigation
After realizing he'd been scammed and getting no response from the so-called investors, he filed a police complaint on July 14.
The case is now under investigation, with officials hoping to track down the culprits and recover his money.
Police are also reminding everyone: always double-check before investing anywhere—"Don't let your hard-earned money go without proper verification."