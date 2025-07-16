Next Article
Tragic snakebite claims life of Madhya Pradesh man
Deepak Mahavar, a well-known snake rescuer from Guna district, tragically died after being bitten by a cobra he had just rescued.
The incident happened while he was dropping his kids at school with the snake draped around his neck.
Although he was given antivenom at the hospital, delays in treatment sadly cost him his life.
Mahavar was a well-known figure in Guna
Mahavar worked at JP College and was famous locally for saving thousands of snakes.
He'd recently caught the same cobra for an upcoming festival procession, and a video of him with the snake quickly went viral online.
He leaves behind two sons, Raunak (12) and Chirag (14), and his loss has deeply affected both his family and community.