Tragic snakebite claims life of Madhya Pradesh man India Jul 16, 2025

Deepak Mahavar, a well-known snake rescuer from Guna district, tragically died after being bitten by a cobra he had just rescued.

The incident happened while he was dropping his kids at school with the snake draped around his neck.

Although he was given antivenom at the hospital, delays in treatment sadly cost him his life.