PM Modi anticipated to attend SCO Summit in China
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1—potentially his first trip there since 2019.
Leaders from over 20 countries, including Russia's Vladimir Putin, will be present.
The visit comes after years of tense India-China relations following the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 and months of behind-the-scenes diplomacy.
Possible thaw in India-China relations
Modi's trip could indicate a possible thaw between India and China as both sides look to rebuild trust and boost cooperation in Asia.
With recent talks about easing border tensions, this summit could help move things forward.
Plus, with back-to-back visits to China and Japan next month, India is clearly stepping up its game on the Asian diplomatic stage.