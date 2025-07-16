Kerala's 1st divorce retreat for women

Break Free Stories, Kerala's first-ever divorce camp started by content creator Rafia Afi, is trending online for breaking the silence around divorce. The camp gives divorced, separated, and widowed women a safe space to connect, share stories, and just be themselves—no judgment attached.

From team cooking to legal advice, the 1st camp The first camp in May 2023 brought together 17 women for activities like team cooking and trekking. For many, it was a lifeline—one participant shared how it helped her come out of depression after her separation.

Later camps added boating and even legal advice from a musician-lawyer to help women navigate tricky divorce processes.

Over 100 women have joined these camps So far, over 100 women across Kerala are in talks to join these camps.

Viral clips show them laughing, dancing, and sharing their journeys—proof that healing can happen together.

With the next camp set for July 19-20 and plans to expand into retreats for single moms and budding entrepreneurs, this movement is only growing.