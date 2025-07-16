India seeks US collaboration for Javelin missile production India Jul 16, 2025

India is set to partner with the US to locally produce Javelin anti-tank guided missiles, as part of the "Make in India" push.

Talks are in an advanced stage and aim to boost India's manufacturing skills while cutting down on reliance on imports.

The Javelin, designed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, is one of the most advanced portable missile systems out there—so it's a big upgrade for India's defense.