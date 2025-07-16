India seeks US collaboration for Javelin missile production
India is set to partner with the US to locally produce Javelin anti-tank guided missiles, as part of the "Make in India" push.
Talks are in an advanced stage and aim to boost India's manufacturing skills while cutting down on reliance on imports.
The Javelin, designed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, is one of the most advanced portable missile systems out there—so it's a big upgrade for India's defense.
India wants lightweight, portable missiles for quick response
With ongoing security concerns from neighbors like Pakistan and China, India wants lightweight, shoulder-fired missiles that work well in tough terrains.
Talks are also underway for an emergency purchase from the US.
Just recently, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a phone conversation with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to discuss how both countries can keep strengthening their defense ties through moves like this.