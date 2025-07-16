Centre to assess Himachal's cloudburst damage

A central team will now look into how bad the damage is and what's behind these extreme weather events. Their findings are expected to help improve disaster planning and make local infrastructure stronger for the future.

Relief funds are running out fast

The floods have wrecked roads, bridges, and power lines—406 roads are still closed statewide (248 just in Mandi), with nearly a thousand transformers down.

The state is using emergency funds for relief but repeated disasters are stretching resources thin.

The central team's work is expected to shape better strategies so communities can bounce back faster next time.