Centre to assess Himachal's cloudburst damage
Himachal Pradesh's early monsoon hit hard this year, with cloudbursts and flash floods causing around ₹1,000 crore in damage.
Mandi district was especially affected—10 cloudbursts there alone—leaving 43 people dead and 74 injured across the state.
In response, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to talk relief.
Team to help with disaster planning
A central team will now look into how bad the damage is and what's behind these extreme weather events.
Their findings are expected to help improve disaster planning and make local infrastructure stronger for the future.
Relief funds are running out fast
The floods have wrecked roads, bridges, and power lines—406 roads are still closed statewide (248 just in Mandi), with nearly a thousand transformers down.
The state is using emergency funds for relief but repeated disasters are stretching resources thin.
The central team's work is expected to shape better strategies so communities can bounce back faster next time.