Maharashtra minister advocates for Marathi in madrasas
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has stirred controversy by saying madrasas should teach in Marathi instead of Urdu.
He also suggested Muslims give the Azaan (call to prayer) in Marathi, adding, "There is no need to have separate Marathi schools. Instead of Urdu, teach Marathi in madrasas... Otherwise, all one gets from there is a gun."
His comments came as Congress announced plans for new Marathi schools, and he questioned why Muslims don't use Marathi in religious rituals.
Rane's political stance
Rane is a BJP MLA from Kankavli and Maharashtra's Fisheries and Ports Minister.
He's known for his strong push for Marathi identity and Hindu nationalism, often making statements aimed at Muslim communities.
His latest remarks fit with his usual political stance.
Minister's previous controversial statements
Rane has made headlines before—earlier this year he called for banning burqas during exams over security concerns and pushed for madrasa investigations after alleged terror links surfaced.
Many opposition leaders have called his statements divisive and misleading.