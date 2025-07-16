Maharashtra minister advocates for Marathi in madrasas India Jul 16, 2025

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has stirred controversy by saying madrasas should teach in Marathi instead of Urdu.

He also suggested Muslims give the Azaan (call to prayer) in Marathi, adding, "There is no need to have separate Marathi schools. Instead of Urdu, teach Marathi in madrasas... Otherwise, all one gets from there is a gun."

His comments came as Congress announced plans for new Marathi schools, and he questioned why Muslims don't use Marathi in religious rituals.