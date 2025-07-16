Pakistan's drones ineffective during Operation Sindoor India Jul 16, 2025

On May 7, 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, hitting nine sites in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab.

The Indian Air Force used Rafale jets with SCALP missiles and AASM Hammer bombs, and Israeli SkyStriker loitering munitions, while artillery fired precision long-range Excalibur rounds.

When Pakistan sent Turkish-made drones in response, India's air defense and electronic warfare systems shot them down with almost no damage on the Indian side.