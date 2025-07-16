Pakistan's drones ineffective during Operation Sindoor
On May 7, 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, hitting nine sites in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab.
The Indian Air Force used Rafale jets with SCALP missiles and AASM Hammer bombs, and Israeli SkyStriker loitering munitions, while artillery fired precision long-range Excalibur rounds.
When Pakistan sent Turkish-made drones in response, India's air defense and electronic warfare systems shot them down with almost no damage on the Indian side.
Lessons from the operation
This operation put India's tech edge on full display—most of the Pakistani drones were intercepted or even recovered nearly intact.
It also exposed major issues with Pakistan's imported drones, leading to a rethink of their $900 million deal with Turkey.
As drone warfare becomes more common, India's success highlights how important advanced tech and strong defenses are for staying ahead.