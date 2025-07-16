Next Article
India undertakes major dam maintenance in Kashmir
India has cleared out built-up sediment from the Salal, Baglihar, and Dulhasti dams on the Chenab River in Kashmir—a first since these hydropower projects started running.
The move, led by NHPC, is all about making power generation smoother and more efficient.
Notably, this was done without following old treaty rules with Pakistan, which India put on hold after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.
NHPC plans more upgrades
NHPC isn't stopping here—they're planning more upgrades.
Baglihar dam is set for its first major desilting since 2008, and there's a new survey lined up for the Salal reservoir to prep for future maintenance.
All this should help boost energy output by year-end.