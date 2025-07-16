India undertakes major dam maintenance in Kashmir India Jul 16, 2025

India has cleared out built-up sediment from the Salal, Baglihar, and Dulhasti dams on the Chenab River in Kashmir—a first since these hydropower projects started running.

The move, led by NHPC, is all about making power generation smoother and more efficient.

Notably, this was done without following old treaty rules with Pakistan, which India put on hold after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.