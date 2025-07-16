Uttarakhand urges NCERT to include Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana in syllabus
Big update for students in Uttarakhand: the state wants to bring the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana into classrooms across 17,000 government schools.
The goal is to help kids connect with India's cultural roots.
The education minister has already asked NCERT to add these texts to the official curriculum.
Until that happens, students will hear verses from both scriptures during daily prayers.
Ties in with NEP 2020 changes
This move fits right in with recent changes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
NCERT rolled out a new textbook called "Veena," which mixes stories like "Ganga ki Kahani" (combining geography and culture) with chapters on Artificial Intelligence.
The idea is to balance cultural wisdom and scientific curiosity—so students get a bit of both worlds in their education.