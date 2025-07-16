Uttarakhand urges NCERT to include Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana in syllabus India Jul 16, 2025

Big update for students in Uttarakhand: the state wants to bring the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana into classrooms across 17,000 government schools.

The goal is to help kids connect with India's cultural roots.

The education minister has already asked NCERT to add these texts to the official curriculum.

Until that happens, students will hear verses from both scriptures during daily prayers.