NHAI transforms waste into green infrastructure
NHAI just gave highway construction a green twist—recycling over 63 million tons of waste materials like fly ash, plastic, and old asphalt into new roads last year.
Their latest Sustainability Report (July 2025) highlights this big step toward eco-friendly infrastructure.
NHAI reduced greenhouse gas emissions per kilometer
Even with a 20% jump in highway length (now at 6,634km for the year), NHAI managed to cut greenhouse gas emissions per kilometer—from 1.0 to 0.8 MTCO2e.
They also slashed water use by 74% in dry areas and kept about 3,300 tons of non-hazardous waste out of landfills by reusing it.
NHAI planted over 56 lakh saplings last year alone
NHAI isn't stopping at recycling—they planted over 56 lakh saplings last year alone.
Since their Green Highways Policy launched in 2015, that's more than 4.69 crore trees added along India's roadsides, showing they're serious about greener travel and better air for everyone.