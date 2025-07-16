NHAI transforms waste into green infrastructure

NHAI reduced greenhouse gas emissions per kilometer

Even with a 20% jump in highway length (now at 6,634km for the year), NHAI managed to cut greenhouse gas emissions per kilometer—from 1.0 to 0.8 MTCO2e.

They also slashed water use by 74% in dry areas and kept about 3,300 tons of non-hazardous waste out of landfills by reusing it.