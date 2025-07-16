Delhi schools receive bomb threats for 3rd consecutive day
On Wednesday morning, four private schools in Delhi—St Thomas (Dwarka), Vasant Valley (Vasant Kunj), Mother International (Hauz Khas), and Richmond Global (Paschim Vihar)—were evacuated after receiving bomb threat emails.
St Thomas even got a second threat within 24 hours.
Since July 14, at least eight schools have been targeted with nine similar emails, but thankfully, no bombs or suspicious items were found in any of the searches.
Extra security being deployed across city
Police, bomb squads, dog units, and cyber experts responded quickly each time an alert came in. Overnight staff were also moved out as a precaution.
After thorough checks turned up nothing dangerous, officials called the threats hoaxes for now and are working to track down who sent these emails.
Meanwhile, extra security and regular checks are being carried out at schools across the city to keep everyone safe and informed about what to do if something like this happens again.