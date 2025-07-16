Next Article
Execution deferred: Nimisha Priya's fate in Yemen
Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen for killing her business partner, just got her execution put on hold.
Under Islamic law, the victim's family can forgive a convicted murderer if they're paid "blood money."
Right now, Indian officials and activists are working with the victim's family to settle on a payment—₹8.5 crore has been proposed.
'Blood money' saves another Indian on death row
This isn't the first time "blood money" has helped Indians avoid execution abroad.
Last year, Abdul Rahim from Kerala was saved in Saudi Arabia after raising ₹34 crore through crowdfunding.
These cases highlight how crucial negotiations and community support can be for Indians facing tough legal battles overseas.