Execution deferred: Nimisha Priya's fate in Yemen India Jul 16, 2025

Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen for killing her business partner, just got her execution put on hold.

Under Islamic law, the victim's family can forgive a convicted murderer if they're paid "blood money."

Right now, Indian officials and activists are working with the victim's family to settle on a payment—₹8.5 crore has been proposed.