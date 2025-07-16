UP minister's brother accused of threatening Gurudwara member India Jul 16, 2025

Sardar Dalwar Singh, who serves on the Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Gurudwara committee, says he got two threatening calls earlier this week from Satyender Singh—brother of UP minister Baldev Singh Aulakh.

According to Dalwar, Satyender demanded his location and threatened to kill him while he was in Rampur.

After the calls, Dalwar turned off his phone and went to the police, but they initially refused to file a complaint.

When police later reached out, Satyender denied making any threats and quickly hung up.