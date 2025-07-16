BJP MLA implicated in Bengaluru murder case

Victim had told police about threats from Basavaraj

The official complaint (FIR) names Basavaraj and claims he helped plan the murder.

Before his death, Shivakumar had told police that Basavaraj and his associates threatened him over land disputes and pressured him to sell property against his will.

He also said they used their political power to avoid legal trouble and even asked for protection for himself and his family.

Police had earlier filed an FIR against one of Basavaraj's aides, but it was put on hold by the court.

The investigation is still ongoing, while Basavaraj denies any involvement.