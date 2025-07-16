BJP MLA implicated in Bengaluru murder case
A BJP MLA from Karnataka, Byrathi Basavaraj, has been accused of being involved in a murder that happened on July 15, 2025.
Shivakumar (also known as Biklu Shiva) was killed outside his home near Halasuru Lake in Bengaluru by five men armed with sharp weapons.
The attack led to a police case after Shivakumar's mother filed a complaint.
Victim had told police about threats from Basavaraj
The official complaint (FIR) names Basavaraj and claims he helped plan the murder.
Before his death, Shivakumar had told police that Basavaraj and his associates threatened him over land disputes and pressured him to sell property against his will.
He also said they used their political power to avoid legal trouble and even asked for protection for himself and his family.
Police had earlier filed an FIR against one of Basavaraj's aides, but it was put on hold by the court.
The investigation is still ongoing, while Basavaraj denies any involvement.