Delhi plans 100 Atal Canteens for affordable meals
Delhi is rolling out 100 Atal Canteens across the city to serve affordable, filling meals for only ₹5 a plate—mainly targeting daily wage workers and those who need it most.
Named in honor of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee around his birth anniversary, these canteens aim to make good food accessible without breaking the bank.
Meals will be available near construction sites
The canteens will pop up near construction sites and slum clusters in every assembly area, so they're easy to reach.
Expect simple, hearty plates with chapati, rice, dal, and veggies.
To keep things running smoothly, vendors might also offer packaged snacks alongside the subsidized meals.
Project inspired by similar canteens in Haryana
Likely to be announced in September—coinciding with Prime Minister Modi's birthday—the project takes inspiration from Haryana's similar canteens but goes even cheaper.
Backed by a ₹100 crore budget for 2025-26 from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this scheme hopes to succeed where earlier meal programs struggled with funding and logistics.