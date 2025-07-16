Delhi plans 100 Atal Canteens for affordable meals India Jul 16, 2025

Delhi is rolling out 100 Atal Canteens across the city to serve affordable, filling meals for only ₹5 a plate—mainly targeting daily wage workers and those who need it most.

Named in honor of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee around his birth anniversary, these canteens aim to make good food accessible without breaking the bank.