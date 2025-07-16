Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rains in multiple states
Heads up! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out orange alerts for heavy rain in Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, and Rajasthan from July 16-21.
Places like Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Idukki in Kerala should brace for intense downpours.
Delhi will see light to moderate rain and some thunderstorms between July 16-18.
Travel might get tricky in these regions
Travel might get tricky with possible roadblocks or delays, especially where landslides can happen.
If you're in the affected regions, it's smart to stay updated and take precautions—better safe than sorry!