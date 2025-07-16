IMD warns of heavy rains in multiple states India Jul 16, 2025

Heads up! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out orange alerts for heavy rain in Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, and Rajasthan from July 16-21.

Places like Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Idukki in Kerala should brace for intense downpours.

Delhi will see light to moderate rain and some thunderstorms between July 16-18.