Eyewitness reveals terrorists' celebration in Pahalgam attack
A tragic attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 left 26 civilians dead—the first major civilian strike since J&K lost its special status in 2019.
According to an eyewitness, the gunmen fired into the air "in celebration" after the killings.
He shared that he was spared when he recited the Kalma, a detail now helping investigators piece together what happened.
Two locals arrested for sheltering terrorists
Following the attack, two locals—Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar—were arrested for allegedly sheltering three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists before the incident.
The NIA says both men provided key support to the attackers.
In response, India kicked off Operation Sindoor on May 7 to target terrorist bases across the border and boost security in the region.