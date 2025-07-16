Eyewitness reveals terrorists' celebration in Pahalgam attack India Jul 16, 2025

A tragic attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 left 26 civilians dead—the first major civilian strike since J&K lost its special status in 2019.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen fired into the air "in celebration" after the killings.

He shared that he was spared when he recited the Kalma, a detail now helping investigators piece together what happened.