Kerala tops June's retail inflation at 6.7%
Kerala saw the highest retail inflation in India this June, hitting 6.7%, according to official data.
This keeps up its streak of higher prices compared to other states.
Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir also had relatively high rates at 4.7% and 4.4%.
Telangana had deflation
Meanwhile, Telangana actually had deflation at -0.9%, with Andhra Pradesh steady and Odisha just at 0.5%.
In fact, more than half of the tracked states were below the national average of 2.1%.
Experts say GST is helping bring state inflation rates closer together by smoothing out old price differences across India.