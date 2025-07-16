Patna lawyer's murder solved: Daughter's husband arrested

Jitendra Mehta's son-in-law had married against family's wishes

Shoaib had married Mehta's daughter in 2022 against her father's wishes, hiding that he already had a wife and children.

After frequent arguments and his wife moving back home, tensions peaked when Shoaib's secret was revealed.

Police say this pushed him to plan the murder.

Authorities have ruled out any role of Mehta's daughter in the crime.

The investigation is ongoing, with police reviewing forensic evidence and CCTV footage; they've also recovered weapons and a stolen motorcycle used in the attack.